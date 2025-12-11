TMT Farms Christmas exhibit is glowing nightly through Dec. 27

This year’s TMT Farms Christmas lights drive-thru display is set to shine nightly, beginning at 6 p.m., through Dec. 27. As always, the location is a stretch of farm roads with the central address 16710 Old River Road North in northern Bulloch County.

TMT patriarch Roy Thompson is continuing to recover from a recent stroke and the 2025 season is dedicated in memory of Deborah Thompson, his beloved wife, who passed away in July after a long battle with cancer.

A banner honoring the memory of the late Deborah Thompson, who passed away in July after a long battle with cancer, welcome drives as they enter the TMT Farms Christmas lights display. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Deborah and Roy Thompson, married for 57 years, owners of the successful small business Statesboro Floor Covering, started the holiday tradition more than 25 years ago. Their daughter Jennifer Thompson McCranie, their son Tyler Thompson and their spouses and children have made it a family effort. With help from friends and, some years, volunteers from various organizations, they began months early each year to transform the family farm into a Christmas wonderland.

The Church of the Wildwood is one of the many Christmas lights scenes on display at TMT Farms. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A reminder of the Christmas season at TMT Farms. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Through many in-kind donations and special purchases over the years, the two-mile-long exhibit became a mix of sacred and secular Christmas classics, Americana and local history – the nativity scenes keeping Christ in Christmas – but also antique farm equipment, wagons, sleighs, Santa's, inflatable animals, mannequins and replicas of historical Bulloch County landmarks such as Snooky’s restaurant, Henry’s barbershop and the vanished Pav-a-lon and pool from the mid-20th century Fair Road Park.

The vanished Pav-a-lon and pool from the mid-20th century Fair Road Park is now part of the TMT display. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A Santa "Minion" from "Despicable Me" welcome visitors along the TMT Christmas lights display.



And, new for 2025, at least 65 to 75 displays from Guido Gardens’ in Metter “of all kinds of shapes and sizes,” as Tyler Thompson described them, will now be visible to the public again, but in Bulloch County instead of Candler.

In keeping with tradition, the display has no admission charge except a requested donation of long-shelf-life canned or packaged food items; a new, unwrapped toy for a child who might not have many; pet food for the animal shelter or cash that will be used to purchase gift cards for families or individuals with emergency needs.

An old pick-up truck is one of the many unusual Christmas lights displays at TMT Farms. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A skinny Santa mannequin hangs out at one of the Christmas lights display at TMT Farms. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

