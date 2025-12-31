TMT Farms Christmas exhibit ends after decades on Old River Road

In a post last week on the TMT Farms Facebook page, siblings Tyler Thompson and Jennifer Thompson McCranie announced the 2025 Christmas lights drive-thru display would be the last one.

"We appreciate everyone that has come out, over the last 25 years, and helped us help others," the Dec. 23 post began. "Our mission wouldn't have been possible without you.

"With that being said, December 27th, 2025 will be our last night … permanently. We always knew this day would come and it is now time. The death of our mother, the decline in our father's health, due to his stroke and the expense to keep it up and running has brought us to this decision. Tyler Thompson, center, son of Roy and the late Deborah Thompson, shares some laughs with people who have helped keep the TMT Farms Christmas lights going in recent years while hosting visitors for the last time Saturday night. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

"Come out and see us one last time! Always remember 'It's Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the Air.'

God Bless each of you and we hope you have a very Merry CHRISTmas!"

And TMT Farms did indeed shine one last time Saturday night at its location on a stretch of farm roads off Old River Road North in northern Bulloch County. Dozens of vehicles and hundreds of folks took the final two-mile-long holiday drive through the Thompson family's annual Christmas gift to the community.

TMT patriarch Roy Thompson continues to recover from a recent stroke and the entire 2025 season was dedicated to the memory of Deborah Thompson, his beloved wife, who passed away in July after a long battle with cancer.

Deborah and Roy Thompson, married for 57 years, owners of the successful small business Statesboro Floor Covering, started the holiday tradition more than 25 years ago. Their daughter Jennifer and son Tyler, along with their spouses and children have made it a family effort. With a half-moon lighting the night sky, TMT Farms Christmas lights shine one last time. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

With help from friends and, some years, volunteers from various organizations, the Thompsons began months early each year to transform the family farm into a Christmas wonderland.

Through many in-kind donations and special purchases over the years, the exhibit became a mix of sacred and secular Christmas classics, Americana and local history – the nativity scenes keeping Christ in Christmas – but also antique farm equipment, wagons, sleighs, Santas, inflatable animals, mannequins and replicas of historical Bulloch County landmarks such as Snooky's restaurant, Henry's barbershop and the vanished Pav-a-lon and pool from the mid-20th century Fair Road Park.

And, for 2025, dozens of displays from Guido Gardens' in Metter were made visible to the public again, but in Bulloch County instead of Candler.

In keeping with tradition, the display had no admission charge except a requested donation of long-shelf-life canned or packaged food items; a new, unwrapped toy for a child who might not have many; pet food for the animal shelter or cash that will be used to purchase gift cards for families or individuals with emergency needs.

Roy Thompson accepts the Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award together with his late wife, Deborah, during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber's annual meeting and awards ceremony at Ogeechee Technical College in this January 2023 file photo.



Vehicles and their passengers make their way through the Christmas light arches at TMT Farms for one last time on Saturday, Dec. 27. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Displays from Guido Gardens were on display for the first time this holiday season, as well as for the last time as TMT Farms Christmas lights end their run on Saturday, Dec. 2. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Vehicles line up at the entrance to TMT Farms for their last Christmas lights display on Saturday, Dec. 27. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Pat Lanier Jones of the Bulloch County Fire Department stashes donations made by visitors as TMT Farms Christmas lights shine one last time on Saturday, Dec. 27. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



T.W. Frawley, 7, left, and sister Sutton of Millen wish fellow TMT Farms visitors a merry Christmas and happy New Year from their sun roof on Saturday, Dec. 27. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Visitors wind through the two-mile route past the home of Roy and Deborah Thompson as TMT Farms Christmas lights shine one last time on Saturday, Dec. 27. This year's display was dedicated to the memory of Deborah, who passed away in July. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

