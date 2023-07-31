Tippins family endows Ag scholarship at OTC

The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation, Inc. announced Monday a commitment from the family of Anthony Tippins and Charles Tippins, Jr. in the amount of $50,000 for the “Charles Gary Tippins, Sr. Endowed Scholarship.”



The endowment will be used to support two annual $1,000 scholarships at minimum in perpetuity to an Ogeechee Technical College student in need of financial assistance who is enrolled in the OTC Agribusiness program.

“In loving memory of our dad, C. Gary Tippins Sr., we wanted to provide a lasting legacy by bestowing a financial endowment to the OTC Agribusiness scholarship fund in his name,” the Tippins family said in a statement. “We hope that this investment in our future agricultural leaders will continue to benefit the agribusiness industry that our dad was so proud to be a part of in the local community and recognize the tremendous impact he had, not only on his family but all that knew him.”

The Agribusiness program was first offered at OTC in 2011. The scholarship will go to support current Agribusiness students participating in degree, diploma, and certificate programs. Preference will be given to students who are residents of Evans County.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Tippins family for believing in our mission and making a difference in the lives of our students,” said OTC President, Lori Durden. “Their generous gift will open doors of opportunity for a group of students who are dedicating their careers to the agricultural industry.”

A native of Evans County, the late Charles Gary Tippins Sr. served in the United States Air National Guard before starting his own business as a television technician. A product of technical education himself, Tippins Sr. served Evans County and the surrounding areas as the “TV man” for 40 years. Outside of work, Tippins Sr. enjoyed a lifetime of farming and tending to his cows.