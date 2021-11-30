'Tinsel & Tidings' event is set for Thursday

Plank & Tile will hold a special holiday event open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Statesboro store on Highway 301 South. The “Tinsel and Tidings Holiday Art Market” offers an opportunity for local arts vendors and small business owners to highlight their products for local holiday shopping.

As a locally owned business, Plank & Tile’s owners said they are excited to offer vendors such as local soap makers, candle makers and jewelry makers a way to showcase their products. Also, there will be a bouncy house for children to enjoy as well as refreshments for attendees.

Approximately 20 vendors are anticipated to be in attendance with a large variety of items available for holiday shopping.

“Plank & Tile has set a goal for itself to be more involved in community events, to offer more opportunities for local business owners to highlight their businesses and to be a leader in our community,” said Plank & Tile’s Marketing and Sales Executive Ashlee Corbin. “We hope that you will join us at the first ever Tinsel and Tidings.”

The vendors have been generous in donating items for the Grand Prize that will be given to one lucky winner. Attendees who register online at https://tinyurl.com/zzja4bxt will receive a second entry into the drawing. The event is free for attendees.

Plank & Tile opened in 2016 and offers a variety of flooring options for commercial and residential customers, as well as the do-it-yourselfer.