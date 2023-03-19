Time to dress up, Dad: Ties and Tiaras dance set for March 31

By ANGYE MORRISON

The Ties and Tiaras Daddy-Daughter Dance, to be held later this month, is hosted by Our Girls Rock Too!, a local organization founded by Stacey Grant. The program is a comprehensive nonprofit that is focused on uplifting and building confidence and self-esteem for girls ages seven to 18, offering summer programs, camps, college tours, monthly programs, scholarships and field trips.

Last year’s inaugural Ties and Tiaras event exceeded expectations, Grant said. The idea was created by the fundraising committee for OGR2, and the funds raised will be used for scholarships. The hope is that a father-daughter dance will help to foster better relationships between the fathers and daughters who attend.

“We love to have our fathers be involved with their daughters,” Grant said. “Although the event is a fundraiser for the organization, we also focus on allowing dads an opportunity to connect with their daughters and give them an extra bit of love and care. It’s all about strengthening that bond.”

She added that they also hope to “normalize spending quality time with our children outside of the home, and more exposure to Our Girls Rock Too.”

Grant, who is the director of OGR2, says these types of events are incredibly important.

Ashley Donaldson enjoys a little one-one-one time with his daughter, Ashlynn Donaldson, during last year's Ties and Tiaras Daddy-Daughter Dance. This year's event, to be held at 7th Mile Farm Pavilion, will be held later this month. - photo by Special to the Herald



“The relationship between a father and a daughter is one of the cornerstones of how girls develop. Dads have purpose and the bonds they build with their daughters helps to build their confidence. It shapes her self-image, her self-esteem, her opinions and how she will navigate future relationships,” she said.

Last year’s event saw about 50 in attendance, and Grant said they are hoping to double that number. Those who attend can expect great food, dancing, activities for the dads and daughters, arts and crafts, and a photo booth.

Jacob Griffin enjoys a little time at the pool table with his daughter, Jordyn. - photo by Special to the Herald



The sponsors for this year’s event are Fostering Bulloch, Farmer Joe King and Statesboro Food Bank. Tickets are $50 per couple, and girls are welcome to bring their dad, uncle, grandfather or other special male guest. There is an $15 charge per each additional person. The event will be held on March 31 at 7th Mile Farm Pavilion, with dinner starting at 6 p.m., and the dance and activities taking place from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information or to order tickets, contact Grant at 912-690-3398, or email to info@ourgirlsrocktoo.org.



