Three local promotions at Queensborough

Queensborough National Bank and Trust announces several promotions in the local Statesboro branch.

Sharon Roberson was named branch service and operations manager.

Roberson has more than 19 years of experience in banking and has been with Queensborough since 2013. She is a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and enjoys community activities as much as she does her five grand-children.

She enjoys helping customers with all their banking needs, whether it is balancing accounts, supporting financial goal options or sharing tips to save for the future.

“Sharon is multi-talented, excels at customer service and is a natural leader in that she leads with heart and seeks the best for and in others,” said Dagan Sharpe, regional manager, SVP for Queensborough. “We couldn’t be more honored to have her lead our branch operations and service efforts in Statesboro.”

Judd Skinner was named commercial market manager.

A Statesboro native, Skinner leads the Statesboro lending team to provide a localized, skilled and focused attention within Bulloch County. He will continue to work with local businesses and residents to support their various needs.

“Judd has demonstrated in a very short time his passion for banking and helping his customers accomplish their financial goals,” Sharpe said. “We are excited about what he and his team will accomplish in the days ahead.”

Kacee Cox was named small business and consumer lender.

Cox has 20 years of banking experience and has been with Queensborough since 2012. In her banking career, she has been involved in all aspects of lending.

She is a 2017 graduate of CBA of Georgia’s consumer lending school and a 2016 graduate of Leadership Bulloch. She has served on several committees for the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce and several local nonprofit organizations. Also, she is enjoying her role as the lead moderator for the Statesboro Freecycle.org group.