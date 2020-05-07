Three injured during gunfire over social media posts

Social media “drama” led to three people being hospitalized after a fight Wednesday in Nevils during which gunshots were fired.

As of late Thursday, no one had been charged in the melee, said Bulloch County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Hutchens. The reason was because investigators were “still trying to put together pieces of the puzzle.”

Witnesses were still being interviewed Thursday, some for a second time, he said. The argument began at a gathering on Old Groveland Road, and involved about 10 people. “Some were involved in the altercation and some were trying to break things up.”

Two men who suffered “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds were airlifted to Savannah, while another man was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro for possibly broken bones and other serious but noncritical injuries, Hutchens said.

Others were involved, including a woman who suffered some type of head/facial injuries that did not require immediate medical care, he said. During the fight spawned by social media comments about each other, some struggled over a handgun. “It is not yet clear whether the shots were intentional, or who was responsible.”

The fight took place in the middle of the highway, between 2395 and 2400 Old Groveland Road, he said.

He reminds people to call law enforcement for mediation during such conflicts instead of taking matters into your own hands.

Investigation continues with charges pending. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hutchens at 912-764-8888.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at 912-489-9414.