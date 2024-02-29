Three convicted in October 2022 armed robbery on GS campus

A Bulloch County man was convicted of armed robbery and multiple other charges, and two other men plead guilty also to armed robbery for a 2022 incident on the Georgia Southern University campus.

Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery reported on campus Oct. 1, 2022

Taheim Antwion Brown, 18, was convicted Feb. 2 after a two-day trial in which Bulloch jurors returned a guilty verdict for armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

Following Brown’s conviction and sentencing, two other defendants Jayden Immanuel Carswell, 19, and Romano Tyrone Young Jr., 18, plead guilty Feb. 7 to armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and obstruction of an officer. They both received sentences of 17 years in prison, followed by 8 years on probation.

According to reports, the robbery occurred at Southern Courtyard, a student housing complex, around 8:15 p.m. Oct. 1, 2022.

A witness told police he was robbed by three men who showed him a gun and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. They then fled in the direction of the University Villas construction site, according to the witness.

One of the suspects was captured near Chandler Road shortly after the incident and a second suspect was arrested near University Pointe Apartments later that night.

According to a release from Georgia Southern, University Police Investigator Trevor Williams identified the third suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was located and taken into custody the next day.

None of the suspects were Georgia Southern students, according to the release.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Ogeechee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Candace N. Deloach.

“This resolution would not have been possible were it not for the efforts of the Georgia Southern University's Police Department, Statesboro Police Department and in particular Investigator Trevor Williams,” District Attorney Daphne Totten said in a release. “Our office would also like to thank and commend the Bulloch County jurors who served on this case for their time and ultimately their verdict which led to the defendant being held accountable for his actions and thus removed from the community.”