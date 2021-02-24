Third man arrested in ‘Cherryhead’ Howard murder

A third arrest was made Monday in the murder of John Trivonne “Cherryhead” Howard.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro PD said Richard Bernard Frazier of Savannah was taken into custody in Savannah. The other two suspects in Howard’s killing, Justin Deondre Bailey of Turner St., was arrested Feb. 17, while Eliza John Boyd of Mikell St., was arrested Feb. 10. Howard was shot to death Jan. 28 behind Blakewood Apartments on East Olliff St.

Following Boyd’s arrest, Akins said “additional arrests will be forthcoming in this case.” John Trivonne “Cherryhead” Howard

Tuesday, he said he “anticipates” Frazier’s arrest will be the final one in connection with Howard’s murder.

Frazier, 21, of Sherman Ave. in Savannah, is charged with murder – party to the crime.

Akins said that particular charge “simply means that a person directly commits, or aids/assists another in committing, a crime.”

Bailey, 26, faces charges of murder, aggravated assault gun, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Boyd, 32, faces a single charge of murder.

All three are in the Bulloch County Jail pending further action.

Howard wasn’t a resident at the Blakewood complex but had gone there Jan. 28 for an informal social gathering. Hit by multiple gunshots, he had fallen behind one of the apartments when police received the call at 7:41 p.m. that night.

At a Feb. 5 press conference with Howard’s family, Akins said the shooting may have been the result of a conflict limited to a single day. The gathering that evening involved a cookout among people who knew each other, he said. A number of individuals apparently fled the scene after the shooting, Akins said.

Anyone with more information on this case should contact Det. James Winskey or Det. Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.