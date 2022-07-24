'Theeeeeey're off to see the Wizard...' of Oz, that is

"I'll get you my pretty...and I'll make sure no one sees your little dog, too!"

We're pretty sure the Wicked Witch never said that, but she did swoop in and steal what was supposed to be the dates - July 15-17 - for the show, which had to be canceled due to COVID concerns. But the Averitt Center's production of "The Wizard of Oz" carried on this weekend, with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Dorothy, played by Julian Schwarz, sings the iconic "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" with her little dog Toto peeking up from her basket. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Starring Julian Schwarz as Dorothy Gale, the cast is eager to bring the beloved story to the stage at the Emma Kelly Theater. The cast includes Christie McLendon as Auntie Em and Glinda, Brandi Harvey as Almira Gulch and the Wicked Witch of the West, and John Parcels as Professor Marvel and the Wizard.

Glinda the Good Witch ( Christie McLendon), center, lets the Munchkins know it's safe to come out after Dorothy's house lands on top of the Wicked Witch of the East during a scene from the Averitt Center for the Arts production of The Wizard of Oz. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Additional performances have been planned for Aug. 19-21, with a Friday show at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday performances at 3 p.m.

Go online for a complete cast list and to purchase tickets at www.averittcenterforthearts.org.