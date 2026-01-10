The Food Bank served two million+ meals in 2025

As 2025 closes, the Statesboro Food Bank experienced a year of unprecedented need – and unprecedented community response.

Amid a nationwide SNAP crisis and rising food scarcity, the organization reached a major milestone in 2025 by providing 2,060,213 meals to over 30,000 families in need since January 1, 2025, according to a release from Melinda Roell, a spokesperson for the Food Bank.

Throughout the majority of year, the Food Bank served an average of 540 families per week –g more than double the number of families served in 2024, underscoring the growing strain on households across the region.

In the fall, food demand intensified further when the government shutdown delayed SNAP for thousands across the service region, impacting working families, seniors, and individuals on fixed incomes.

In response, the Food Bank expanded its hours and increased appointment times, serving an average of 1,000 families per week during the month of November alone – a level of service made possible by strong community partnerships, dedicated volunteers and generous donor support.

“Our community stepped up in extraordinary ways during a time of real hardship,” said Sheila Stewart-Leach, executive director. “The federal government SNAP disruption was unprecedented and every food bank in the country struggled to feed the underserved in their communities. Here in Bulloch County, we experienced an enormous outpouring of support from across our service region. We received over 200 donations from new donors in less than three weeks."

Stewart-Leach explained that the Food Bank serves not only Bulloch, but residents of Candler, Evans, Screven and Jenkins Counties. Residents of Effingham, Bryan, Emanuel, Burke, Tattnall and Toombs Counties also visit occasionally. She pointed out that the Food Bank is one of the only nonprofit food resources in this area open daily for more than a couple of hours a day.

“The need for meal boxes remains high,” she said. “There is so much confusion about updated SNAP requirements; and it appears that many families may be ineligible going forward. This means they will rely on nonprofits like the Food Bank to access nutritious food.

“Financial support remains critical. Because we purchase food from our Feeding America partner, Second Harvest, in Savannah, we can purchase more food per dollar than at a public grocery store,” she said. Clients of the Statesboro Food Bank use shopping carts to take supplies to their cars after receiving food for the week from the new Food Bank facility on Miller Street. - photo by Herald File

“We only shop in regular grocery stores when Second Harvest is out of items – for example in November, due to the shut-down, we were unable to get certain things for the Thanksgiving boxes and asked for specific grocery items to be donated.”

In addition to distributing the traditional meal boxes, the Food Bank opened its Sunshine Café, serving hot lunch at noon. Several area restaurants, most notably Nonna Picci, Huey's and Gnat's Landing, partnered with the Food Bank, providing meals during November and December. Insomnia Cookies provided dessert. Additionally, Rev. Harris of the Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church provided BBQ wings on two Friday afternoons.

“We averaged about 65 people per day,” Stewart-Leach said. “We are working with area restaurants and volunteer groups to be continue food service into the new year. Our goal is to provide a hot meal Monday – Friday throughout the year. Once our kitchen passes inspection, we will be able to prepare and serve in-house as well. We are actively accepting volunteer groups to prepare and serve meals in rotation with other groups and restaurants.”

Interested groups and individuals should contact Stewart-Leach directly.

A second new program is the Winter Market, providing access to farm fresh winter vegetables and locally produced goods that are either edible or used in food consumption or preparation. The Winter Market is open Saturdays from 9:00 am – 1:009 a.m.-1 p.m. through March, except for Jan. 10. Most vendors accept cash, credit/debit cards for purchases. The Winter Market cannot yet accept EBT.

Beyond meeting the nutritional needs of the underserved, the Food Bank will continue to focus on long-term solutions to food insecurity, including nutrition and life-skills education, preparedness initiatives, and strengthening regional food access systems to better respond to future crises.

As the organization looks ahead, the commitment remains clear: to respond to today’s growing need while building a stronger, more resilient food system for tomorrow.

“The numbers tell an important story,” Stewart-Leach said, “but behind every meal is a family, a senior, or a child who deserves stability and hope. This community has proven that when the need arises, compassion rises with it.”

For more information about the Food Bank or to learn how to get involved, visit www.statesborofoodbank.org or visit at 506 Miller Street, at the intersection of Miller Street and Northside Drive, West in Statesboro.



