The final night of lights: TMT Farms Christmas exhibit will close – permanently – after Dec. 27

In a post earlier this week on the TMT Farms Facebook page, siblings Tyler Thompson and Jennifer Thompson McCranie announced the 2025 Christmas lights drive-thru display would be the last one.

“We appreciate everyone that has come out, over the last 25 years, and helped us help others,” the Dec. 23 post began. “Our mission wouldn’t have been possible without you.

“With that being said, December 27th, 2025 will be our last night … permanently. We always knew this day would come and it is now time. The death of our mother, the decline in our father’s health, due to his stroke and the expense to keep it up and running has brought us to this decision.

“Come out and see us one last time! Always remember ‘It’s Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the Air.’

God Bless each of you and we hope you have a very Merry CHRISTmas!”

So, TMT Farms is set to shine one last time – Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m. As always, the location is a stretch of farm roads with the central address 16710 Old River Road North in northern Bulloch County.

TMT patriarch Roy Thompson continues to recover from a recent stroke and the 2025 season has been dedicated in memory of Deborah Thompson, his beloved wife, who passed away in July after a long battle with cancer.

Roy Thompson accepts the Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award together with his late wife, Deborah, during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber's annual meeting and awards ceremony at Ogeechee Technical College in January 2023. Deborah Thompson passed away July 17 of this year.



Deborah and Roy Thompson, married for 57 years, owners of the successful small business Statesboro Floor Covering, started the holiday tradition more than 25 years ago. Their daughter Jennifer and son Tyler, along with their spouses and children have made it a family effort.

With help from friends and, some years, volunteers from various organizations, the Thompsons began months early each year to transform the family farm into a Christmas wonderland.

Through many in-kind donations and special purchases over the years, the two-mile-long exhibit became a mix of sacred and secular Christmas classics, Americana and local history – the nativity scenes keeping Christ in Christmas – but also antique farm equipment, wagons, sleighs, Santas, inflatable animals, mannequins and replicas of historical Bulloch County landmarks such as Snooky’s restaurant, Henry’s barbershop and the vanished Pav-a-lon and pool from the mid-20th century Fair Road Park.

A banner honoring the memory of the late Deborah Thompson, who passed away in July after a long battle with cancer, welcome drives as they enter the TMT Farms Christmas lights display.



And, new for 2025, at least 65 to 75 displays from Guido Gardens’ in Metter “of all kinds of shapes and sizes,” as Tyler Thompson described them, will now be visible to the public again, but in Bulloch County instead of Candler.

In keeping with tradition, the display has no admission charge except a requested donation of long-shelf-life canned or packaged food items; a new, unwrapped toy for a child who might not have many; pet food for the animal shelter or cash that will be used to purchase gift cards for families or individuals with emergency needs.



