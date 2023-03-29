The first new “Eagle Nation on Parade” sculpture to be unveiled since 2016 looks significantly different than the other dozen or so that can be found around Statesboro. It is painted to look like a real bald eagle.



And that was exactly his intention, said artist Jeff Garland at Tuesday’s unveiling ceremony of the eagle inside the Main Street Farmer’s Market. The six-foot plus tall sculpture – named “The City That Soars” – will be the official greeter as it sits in its permanent place outside the Market, behind the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau building on South Main St.

The Eagle Nation on Parade program was started in 2011 and the first sculpture was dedicated in 2012. All the sculptures have the same shape of an eagle on a perch with its wings raised and ready to take flight. However, the sculptures were all painted with designs, logos, wording and images that are particular to where they are placed around Statesboro.

Garland is the chairman of the Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art at Georgia Southern University. When he was approached about painting the sculpture, he said he settled on the idea of the real colors of a bald eagle quickly.