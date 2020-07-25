Tenth Bulloch resident dies from COVID-19; county now has 903 cases

Bulloch County lost its tenth resident to the coronavirus Saturday and the 25 additional confirmed cases pushed the total of COVID-19 cases past 900 to 903.

Ted Wynn, director of Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency, said a 76-year-old woman became the tenth fatality. No other details of the victim’s condition were released. Wynn said a man who died Friday was 73 years old, not 76 as originally reported.

Meanwhile, East Georgia Regional Medical Center is treating 24 coronavirus patients, with 10 of on ventilators, Wynn said.

Saturday’s rise in cases continues an upward trend for the past seven weeks in Bulloch. After recording only 62 confirmed cases and 10 hospitalizations in March, April and May, Bulloch County has added 841 COVID cases and 60 hospitalizations since June 1. Also, of the 10 deaths reported in Bulloch, eight have occurred since June 7.

After 82 deaths were reported in Georgia Friday, 53 more Georgians died Saturday. Since Tuesday, 319 people have died in Georgia and 3,495 have died since the start of the pandemic. The state added 3,787 cases Saturday and has had 166,188 confirmed COVID diagnoses so far.

In the United States, 145,978 deaths and 4,165,500 total cases had been reported as of 2 p.m. Saturday. It was the fifth consecutive day that more than 1,100 people had died in a 24-hour period from coronavirus in the US.

Wynn reminds people to "keep 6 feet away from someone who is not a part of your household, wear a face mask and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently."

In Statesboro and across the country, Walmart, Lowe's, Verizon, Starbucks, CVS and Walgreens all now require customers to wear face masks inside their stores. Aldi will begin requiring masks Monday.

In order to schedule a free COVID-19 test, visit https://www.sehdph.org/covid-19/, or call (855) 473-4374 to schedule an appointment at the local Specimen Point of Collection site at the Bulloch County Health Department at 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro.