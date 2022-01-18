Teenager dead after shooting at house party in Evans County

A shooting at a house party Saturday in rural Evans County left Eric Brown Jr., 15, dead at the scene, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office asked that the GBI assist with the investigation of the shooting, the bureau stated in a news release issued Sunday evening. The statement cited “preliminary information” that “numerous fights” had occurred at the party, at 2790 Caddie Green Road, which is northeast of Claxton.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found that Brown, who had a Glennville address, had been shot and died at the scene of the party.

“At some point, shots were fired and partygoers left the area. No arrests have been made at this time,” state the GBI release, emailed shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday by Nelly Miles, director of the GBI’s Office of Public and Governmental Affairs.

Brown’s body was taken to a GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing, states the release, which names Special Agent in Charge Chris DeMarco of the GBI’s Statesboro Regional Office as the local media contact. DeMarco said the shooting apparently occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.