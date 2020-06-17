Teen killed in crash

A 14-year-old was killed Monday night when he made a U-turn into the path of a motorcycle.

The teen was driving a “homemade go-cart,” said Georgia State Patrol Post 45 secretary Ginger Robbins.

GSP Trooper D. Griffis was called out to Old River Road at Cliponreka Road at 8:48 p.m. Monday, where the crash took place, she said.

The teenage boy, with a 13-year-old girl on the go-cart with him, was traveling in front of a Honda motorcycle operated by Jorge Olazo, 48, of Statesboro, when the go-cart left the roadway, she said.

Olazo, thinking the teen had simply pulled over, was driving past when the 14-year-old “made a U-turn” into the motorcycle’s path, she said.

The boy was airlifted to a Savannah hospital and was later pronounced dead. Olazo and the 13-year-old girl were both transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Robbins said.

There were no charges filed in the crash.