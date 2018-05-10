Teen charged in school sexual assault

A teenage male student is being held on charges after a sexual assault was reported Tuesday at William James Middle School on Highway 80 West in Statesboro.

School administrators, upon learning of the incident, immediately notified Deputy James “Bubba” Revell, school resource officer, about the assault that reportedly took place during school hours Tuesday, Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown said in a statement released Wednesday.

Hayley Greene, communications specialist and marketing director for Bulloch County Schools, said the boy reportedly followed a 14-year-old girl into a bathroom. After the girl was able to leave the bathroom, she reported the incident to school authorities, she said. The victim was not physically harmed.

School administrators worked with Revell in identifying and interviewing those involved, “making sure those responsible were held accountable,” he said.

Evidence and statements collected led to the arrest of a 14-year-old male, who was charged with sexual battery, child molestation and false imprisonment. The teen suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center in the area, he said. He is being held until further court hearings.

Brown said he commends Revell and the William James Middle School administration for “working together and responding immediately to ensure the safety of all students.”

He said he will “continue to strive to place a deputy in all schools in Bulloch County.”

Bulloch County Schools works closely with law enforcement to keep students safe, Greene said.

“Partnerships with law enforcement and school resource officers are crucial to school safety,” she said. “We applaud our students’ willingness to report inappropriate and criminal behavior, swift action by law enforcement, and the community’s support of safety investments through approval of the E-SPLOST IV.”

Area residents are reminded that victims of sexual assault, adult or juvenile, should contact local law enforcement as well as The Teal House Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault & Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 S. College St. in Statesboro. The contact number for The Teal House is 912-489-6060, and the 24-Hour Crisis Line is 1-866-489-2225. For more information, visit www.srsac.org.