Technical problem delays distribution of Thursday's Statesboro Herald print edition

Due to a technical issue with a machine that inserts sections and flyers inside the Statesboro Herald, we were unable to meet Thursday morning's deadline to deliver the newspapers to post offices in Statesboro and surrounding communities to be part of Thursday's regular mail delivery.

Thursday's Statesboro Herald will be delivered with Friday's mail and be available at stores and racks in the area early Friday morning.

I apologize to all our subscribers and readers for the inconvenience of not receiving your print newspaper as expected and promised. The technical issue with our inserter machine, unfortunately, could not be fixed in time to meet the postal deadline for same-day delivery. We are working with the manufacturer on repairs and we pledge to do all we can to ensure the problem does not arise again.

Thursday's entire Statesboro Herald, including the TV book and Moments Magazine, is available online now to our subscribers. Please go to statesboroherald.com and click on "E-Edition" on the top row.

A subscription gives you access to all our E-Editions and content on our website, which is accessible on your smart phone, tablet or desktop. If you have not registered for the statesboroherald.com website, I urge you to do so and get all the content you are entitled to with your subscription.

We would be happy to help you register, if you like. Please call us at (912) 489-9460.

Again, I apologize for the Herald's print edition not being delivered today.

Jim Healy is operations manager and editor for the Statesboro Herald. He may be reached at jhealy@statesboroherald.com