Taxes, electricity costs, and elections emerge as top topics for final weeks of Georgia General Assembly

ATLANTA — Georgia legislators are preparing for fierce debates on tax cuts, data centers, and voting during the final sprint of lawmaking this year.

After last week's deadline for bills to pass either the House or Senate, the General Assembly's priorities have come into focus.

The Republican majority's surviving proposals include reducing Georgia's income tax rate from 5.19% to 3.99% over time, along with a cap on annual property tax increases at 3% or the inflation rate.

Meanwhile, many other bills failed to advance this year, including proposals to eliminate all property taxes, legalize sports betting, allow breweries to sell beer in stores, and make lemon pepper wings Georgia's official wing flavor.

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, called the income tax cut that his chamber sent to the Senate on Friday a "historic effort by the General Assembly to deliver meaningful relief."

"Tax dollars belong to the people, not the government. That's why the Georgia House was proud to pass legislation to put more money back in the pockets of the people who earned it," Burns said.

House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, said Republicans blocked bills focused on making life more affordable, such as proposals to expand health insurance, build more homes for people with low incomes, and subsidize child care.

"Georgia families are sitting at their kitchen tables tonight doing math that doesn't add up: working more hours, falling further behind, choosing between prescriptions and groceries, wondering if they'll ever be able to afford a home in the community where they grew up," Hugley said.

Here's a look at some of the key proposals remaining in this year's legislative session, which ends April 2.

▲ Senators rejected a bill that would have prevented electric utilities from passing on the costs of data centers to other customers, instead opting to abolish tax exemptions for computer equipment and other technology used by data centers. The House passed a separate bill that aims to shield consumers from some costs incurred by new data centers. Critics say neither bill goes far enough to protect residents and businesses from rising power bills.

▲ Lawmakers are considering sending literacy coaches to elementary schools and banning cellphones in high schools, measures that they say will improve students' academic outcomes.

▲ The way Georgians vote could change from touchscreens to paper ballots filled out by hand. State law already requires the end of computerized QR codes used by touchscreens by July 1. But legislators are still looking for an alternative. The Senate defeated a proposal for hand-marked paper ballots Friday amid warnings that a swift change would cause "chaos." Legislators plan to continue working on the issue in the closing weeks of this year's session.

▲ Abuses of artificial intelligence would be reigned in. The Senate passed a bill Friday that aims to protect minors from AI by limiting sexually explicit material and disclosing that online interactions aren't with a real person. Another Senate bill would make "virtual peeping" a crime by prohibiting the use of AI to virtually undress people.

For any bill to pass, it must be approved by both the House and Senate before the end of this year's legislative session.

Then Gov. Brian Kemp would decide whether to make those bills law or veto them.