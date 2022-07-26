Tattnall magistrate charged with terroristic threats

Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge Eddie Anderson was charged Monday with one count of terroristic threats and one count of violation of oath by public officer.

The GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro was requested on June 22 by Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp to investigate allegations of theft, trespassing and terroristic threats involving the 70-year-old judge after an incident report was filed on the matter.

Anderson allegedly entered the property of another citizen and took produce from his garden without permission. The homeowner called Anderson to discuss the issue and Anderson made a threat of violence against him in the presence of witnesses, according to a release from the GBI.

Anderson was arrested Monday and turned himself into the Tattnall County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance.

This investigation is complete, according to the release, and will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.