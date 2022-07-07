Tattnall Campmeeting 2022 begins Saturday evening

The public is invited to the 155th annual Tattnall Campmeeting beginning Saturday, July 9 in Claxton. The event will be held at Tattnall Campground, 3769 Campground Road, in Claxton.

The Campmeeting will begin with a gospel sing featuring The Perrys on Saturday at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be accepted.

The Perrys Campground and have performed at the Campground many times throughout the years.

The 2022 worship team will consist of Dr. Tab Smith, Rev. Tab Miller, and Dr. Tom Akins. Bringing the message in song will be Pastor James Bradley and John Morgan.

Dr. Smith, who has been a part of Campmeeting for many years, will provide the message during the first service, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, and will finish up the week with the Sunday morning service on July 17 at 11 a.m.

Each morning at 11 a.m., beginning Monday through Saturday, July 16, Smith and Rev. Miller will provide a morning study of scripture.

With the same first name, the two men have come to be known at Campmeeting as the “Tab Team.” They offer the Word of God and provide scriptural insights based on years of study.

Dr. Akins will bring the evening messages from Monday through July 16. Akins is the pastor at Oaky Grove Church in Wrightsville, Ga. He has been pastor there since 1997.

James Bradley, pastor at Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Bellville, will lead the meeting in congregational singing and provide special music.

John Morgan also will bring the message in song and lead the congregation in old Campmeeting music. Morgan is currently the director of Music and pianist at Vidalia First Methodist Church.

On Tuesday, July 12, there will be special recognition for veterans and current service men and women in all branches of the military, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, Georgia Forestry and first responders from the surrounding counties.

The 2022 “spend the night” camp will include rising 4th through 12th graders and will be held from Monday through Friday, July 11-15. Arrival time is 9 a.m. Monday, July 11. Departure time is 1 p.m. Friday, July 15. The cost for the week-long camp is $140. Space is limited.

Day camp is for rising 6th graders and younger and is held from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. beginning Monday, July 11, and ending Friday, July 15. The cost of day camp is $7 per day.

To register for camp or if you have any questions, contact Cheryl Conley at (912) 618-0934 or Josh Brown at (912) 618-9320