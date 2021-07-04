Tattnall Campground meetings set to begin July 11

Members of all faiths are invited to attend the 2021 Tattnall Campground meetings. The annual event is set for July 11-18, but will kick off July 10 at 7 p.m. with a gospel sing featuring Men of Praise of Metter.

Camp meeting services will begin July 11 at 7:30 p.m. with a service led by Dr. Tab Smith.

Don Moye will serve as music leader for all services. Daily services, slated Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m., will be conducted by grandfather-grandson duo Tab Smith and Tab Miller. Rev. Rick Brown will provide a message each evening at 7:30 p.m. and the final service, to be held July 18 at 11 a.m., will be provided by Smith.

Day camp — open to rising sixth graders and younger — will be held July 12-16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost is $7 per day or $35 for the week.

Spend-the-night youth camp — open to rising seventh through 12th graders — will be held July 12-16. Arrival time is 9 a.m. and pick-up time is 1 p.m.). The cost for the weeklong camp is $140. Space is limited for the camp.

To register for day or youth camp, contact Cheryl Conley at 912-618-0934 or Josh Brown at 912-618-9320.

The annual Tattnall Campground meetings are held at 3769 Campground Road in Claxton, located off of Highway 280 between Bellville and Reidsville.

All services will be held in the campgrounds open-air tabernacle, which has the capacity to seat 800, allowing ample space to practice social distancing. Also, people are welcome to bring a lawn chair and sit in the grassy area around the tabernacle for the music, messages and fellowship.



