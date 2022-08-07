Tasting Statesboro set for Aug. 18

The 12th annual Tasting Statesboro the United Way is coming up on Aug. 18 — and you won't want to miss this delicious way to check out the best fare offered by local food and beverage providers.

More than 35 local vendors will participate in the event, with proceeds going to support the United Way and to raise awareness. Local charities benefitting from the event include Action Pact, the Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts/Coastal Empire Council, Bulloch Med Connection, Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Ferst Foundation, Statesboro Food Bank, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Hearts & Hands Clinic, Homebound Services, Lift As You Grow, Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch, Safe Haven/Citizens Against Violence and The Salvation Army.

Concella Holder, left, thanks Jonathan Childree of Braswell's for topping off her plates with some barbecue ribs during a previous Tasting Statesboro fundraiser for the United Way at Ogeechee Tech. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The food will be from a variety of cuisines, ranging from breakfast, lunch and dinner, to appetizers, desserts, coffee, beer and wine. The event will also feature more than 30 raffle items, and will be held at the Russell Union Ballroom at Georgia Southern University.

Tickets for the event are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. Children 5 years old and younger get in free, and children 6 to 10 get in for $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance at tastingstatesboro.com.