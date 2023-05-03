'A Taste of Struggle' at Willow Hill

The Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center hosted "A Taste of Struggle: Foodways and Folkways of a Former Enslaved People" on Saturday, April 29. The day featured foods and cooking methods that were typical during slavery, in addition to programs at the restored Bennett Grove School, educational presentations and re-enactments, and new exhibits inside the center.

A full meal was cooked outdoors over an open pit, as was done during slavery. Goat, hog and chicken were the main dishes served. Storyteller and re-enactor Bruce Ingram of Savannah invites Mayson English, 9, and Denise Browlowe, 11, to perform the broom ceremony while teaching about the lives of slaves in America. Ingram jokingly assured everyone that the two youngsters were not officially married after jumping the broom. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

