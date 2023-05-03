'A Taste of Struggle' at Willow Hill

The Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center hosted "A Taste of Struggle: Foodways and Folkways of a Former Enslaved People" on Saturday, April 29. The day featured foods and cooking methods that were typical during slavery, in addition to programs at the restored Bennett Grove School, educational presentations and re-enactments, and new exhibits inside the center.
A full meal was cooked outdoors over an open pit, as was done during slavery. Goat, hog and chicken were the main dishes served.
