By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
The Tams light up Downtown Live 2024
Summer concert series begins with large crowd
Downtown Live
Li'l Red, center right, holds down the lead vocals as the rest of The Tams take their act to the street to kick off the City of Statesboro's Downtown Live 2024 concert series on Thursday, April 18. The Atlanta soul group performed a myriad of hits, including their own from the early 1960s. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Downtown Live Concert Series for 2024 returned Thursday on a warm spring evening that brought out a large and festive crowd to downtown Statesboro.

The free concerts will be held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse.

Downtown Live
The crowd gets warmed up by the 14K Gold Band before The Tams take the stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Downtown Live 2024 schedule: May 2 – Papa Sol. May 30 – Liquid Pleasure. June 13 – The Dukes of Country. June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions. July 11 – The Maxx Band. August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.

Downtown Live
Li'l Red of The Tams shares some of his dance moves with young music fans. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Downtown Live
Music fans pack the courthouse square and East Main Street as the City of Statesboro's Downtown Live 2024 concert series kicks off. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter