The Tams light up Downtown Live 2024

The Downtown Live Concert Series for 2024 returned Thursday on a warm spring evening that brought out a large and festive crowd to downtown Statesboro.

The free concerts will be held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse.

The crowd gets warmed up by the 14K Gold Band before The Tams take the stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Downtown Live 2024 schedule: May 2 – Papa Sol. May 30 – Liquid Pleasure. June 13 – The Dukes of Country. June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions. July 11 – The Maxx Band. August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.

Li'l Red of The Tams shares some of his dance moves with young music fans. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Music fans pack the courthouse square and East Main Street as the City of Statesboro's Downtown Live 2024 concert series kicks off. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





