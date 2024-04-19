The Tams light up Downtown Live 2024

The Downtown Live Concert Series for 2024 returned Thursday on a warm spring evening that brought out a large and festive crowd to downtown Statesboro.
The free concerts will be held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse.
Downtown Live 2024 schedule: May 2 – Papa Sol. May 30 – Liquid Pleasure. June 13 – The Dukes of Country. June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions. July 11 – The Maxx Band. August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.
Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7.
For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com