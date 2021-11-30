Tal Callaway, 1932–2021: 'Top of the line'

Over time, the group, originally called the 10:30 Uptown Coffee Club, changed locations to Ellis's Drug Store, Snooky's uptown, Bunny's Restaurant, Webb's Nic Nac, Vandy's on Vine, Vandy's on Main, Boyd's, R.J's Steakery and Vandy's in the Mall.

A smaller group, which includes Spurgeon, still carries on the Coffee Club tradition by meeting occasionally at Loc's Chicken and Waffles behind Chick-fil-A.

"The time at Snooky's was the highlight of the Coffee Club," Spurgeon said. "At that time, we had 16–18 every day. We just as soon be put in jail than miss a day going to coffee. It became such a wonderful and joyful part of all our social lives."

Another of Callaway's passions was playing golf. Along with Spurgeon, Franklin Beecham would play weekly with Callaway and go on many golfing vacations with him, too.

"We played a lot of golf together," Beecham said. "Like the rest of us, he wasn't the best player. Whenever he hit a good shot, he would say, 'Hit a good shot. Tricked you, didn't I?' I always got a chuckle out of that.

"I am very saddened by his passing. He was always Mr. Sears Roebuck around here. All of us who were part of the Coffee Club are honorary pallbearers, and I'm honored by that kind gesture. He was a good fella."

Alice and Charlie Christmas came to teach at then Georgia Southern College in 1969 and first met Callaway at the Sears store.

"Charlie and Tal became fast friends over playing golf, and they played up until only a few years ago," Alice Christmas said. "There was a closeness among that golfing group that was very special. Charlie didn't have a brother and Tal became a brother to him.

"We became friends with the whole family and we shared a lot of happy times together. They're just like family to us.

"He had a wonderfully good nature, a zest for living. We're going to miss him."

As a business leader, Callaway quickly became involved in improving the community's quality of life. He was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and was instrumental in the establishment of the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in 1963.

"Tal was already one of the leading promoters of downtown Statesboro when I got to know him in 1964 upon my return to Statesboro from school in Athens," said Joe McGlamery, president of the Statesboro Herald. "As manager of the Sears Catalog Store in Statesboro, he was one of those who understood marketing and advertising in a small market like ours.

"Over the years, our friendship grew from the coffee group that met for many years at Ellis Drug Store to his sponsoring my membership in Kiwanis and much later in Rotary. We enjoyed playing cards, going to both Georgia Southern and University of Georgia football games. We shared a large group of mutual friends and the on-going fellowship of the coffee group that was a 10:30 anchor at Snooky's Restaurant for many years. Sadly, I was a lousy golfer, so I was never able to share that common interest with Tal."

And Callaway was a huge University of Georgia football fan, which Beecham remembers well.

"Even though I'm a Georgia Tech guy and he was a big Georgia Bulldog, we got along well," Beecham said. "We were always able to rib each other over that."

Among the many attributes Spurgeon admired about his late friend was Callaway's sense of humor.

"He could come up with the funniest remarks out of the clear blue," he said. "We're talking about something and then boom, Tal would make a remark and we'd all fall out laughing. He had the most natural sense of humor of anyone I knew.

"Friendship is the greatest relationship in the world. And I'm proud that's what we were — friends. I loved Tal Callaway."

Visitation for Callaway will be Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Terry will officiate.

Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.