Synovus grant to OTC will support training, education for students in corrections facilities in Bulloch and Screven counties

Ogeechee Technical College’s Adult Education program received recently a $3,000 corporate donation from Synovus that will support training and education efforts for students in corrections facilities in Bulloch and Screven counties.

“We are incredibly thankful to Synovus for providing an opportunity to help fund our program efforts in corrections facilities in our area,” said Samantha Smith, dean of Adult Education at OTC. “Students participating in corrections education are turning into a viable pool of candidates for Georgia’s workforce.”

Eligible students who participate in Integrated Education and training receive hands-on training to complete the requirements for forklift safety certification.

Integrated Education consists of Adult Education and Literacy instruction and workforce preparation specific to industries that recognize the training credential and who have career opportunities that offer living wages to support the students and their families.

“These funds come on the heels of 2 quarters of successful IET trainings where corrections students achieved nearly 50 forklift safety certifications,” Smith said. “Our program is working with our local correctional facilities to offer these educational and training opportunities to ensure that students are equipped to see sustainable success during re-entry.”



