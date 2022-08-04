Synovus' Brian Sheffield named vice-chair for GBA Board

Brad Sheffield, senior vice president and regional retail sales manager at Synovus Bank in Statesboro, was elected recently by his peers in the state as vice chair of the Leadership GBA Board of Directors.

Leadership GBA supports the advancement of career bankers by providing leadership development training, serving as a forum through which career bankers can network and exchange ideas and promoting industry advocacy activities at the local, state and federal levels, according to a release from the Georgia Bankers Association.

"Brad is one of Georgia banking’s best and brightest leaders, and we're fortunate to have someone of his caliber in a leadership role for her peers around the state,” said GBA Chairman Rhodes McLanahan, CEO of First American Bank & Trust Company in Athens. “We look forward to benefiting from his perspective, wisdom and experience.”

Originally from Screven but now residing in Statesboro, Sheffield has worked for Synovus Bank for more than 19 years. Since beginning his career as a part-time teller in 2003, he has held roles as a teller and a relationship banker; worked in operations, treasury management and merchant services; and served as a compliance and BSA officer, a commercial banker and a retail market manager before beginning his current role as regional retail sales manager. His retail region includes south Georgia and northeast Florida.

Sheffield graduated from Georgia Southern University with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2001 and his MBA in 2003. He is a graduate of Leadership Bulloch Class of 2012, Georgia Southern University’s Inaugural 40 under 40 Class of 2014 and the Leadership Georgia Class of 2019. He also received the 2014 Jimmy Yancey External Customer Covenant Award.