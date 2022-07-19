Sylvania man identified as shooting victim

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch has identified the victim of an early Sunday morning shooting as Dolan Blanchard, 22, of Sylvania.

Blanchard was found by Bulloch County sheriff’s deputies, lying on the roadway near a curve on Maria Sorrell Road between Lakeview Road and Highway 301 North in Clito, around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after someone notified law enforcement, Futch said.

The victim “had sustained gunshot wounds and appeared critically injured,” according to a press release issued by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office later Sunday afternoon.

Deputies administered first aid, and a witness at the scene said Air Evac was called to respond, but Blanchard died before Bulloch County Emergency Medical Services arrived.

A short time after deputies responded to the scene, officers received a report of a vehicle fire not far from where Blanchard was found. Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

While investigators recovered the vehicle, it is undetermined whether the two incidents are related, according to the press release.

Futch said the body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Savannah. Sheriff Noel Brown has not yet released additional information, as the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact BCSO Investigator Reid Odom at (912) 764-1785.