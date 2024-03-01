Sylvania man faces multiple weapons, drug charges

A Sylvania man was still in custody Thursday following his arrest last week on multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, K9 deputies and Crime Suppression Team investigators conducted a traffic stop Feb. 21 in Statesboro on a vehicle operated by Richard Adams of Sylvania for a traffic offense.

During a search of his vehicle, it was discovered that Adams possessed numerous unlawful weapons, along with tools to steal and unlawfully enter motor vehicles. Also, investigators found him to be in possession of a distribution amount of cocaine.

Bulloch County Sheriff's Office K9 Layka is shown with the contraband found during a traffic stop of Richard Adams of Sylvania.



As the investigation continued, evidence was found of Adams committing motor vehicle thefts in numerous other jurisdictions, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators at those agencies to assist with their motor vehicle theft investigations.

Adams was arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail. He was charged with:

- Criminal use of an article with altered ID mark

- Possession of tools for commission of a crime

- Possession with intent of cocaine

- Possession and use of drug related objects

- Theft by receiving stolen property/felony

- Unlawful possession of firearms, including a machine gun.

“I would like to encourage citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of drug activity that you may suspect,” Sheriff Noel Brown said. “All complaints will remain anonymous and will be investigated thoroughly.”