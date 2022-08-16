Sylvania man arrested in shots fired incident

A Sylvania man faces a weapons charge after a shots fired incident near Eagle Court Apartments just after midnight Saturday.



According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, Statesboro Police patrol officers responded to Eagle Court Apartments on Lanier Drive for a report of shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, Akins said officers located shell casings and damaged vehicles and observed damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area for any potential victims, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins and confirmed that he had been at the scene of the shots fired incident.

Jenkins, 24, was found uninjured but in possession of a firearm with a drum magazine. During a subsequent search of his vehicle, which had been abandoned at Eagle Court, a quantity of marijuana was found, Akins said.

Detectives interviewed Jenkins, of Buttermilk Road in Sylvania, and determined that he was a convicted felon for offenses ranging from aggravated assault to theft. At the conclusion of the interview, Jenkins was charged with reckless conduct, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Akins said detectives are searching for other parties who may be involved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.



