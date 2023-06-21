Suspect in two June 1 Enmarket robberies arrested

A Midville, Georgia man suspected of armed robberies of two Statesboro convenience stores was arrested last week in Burke County.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, SPD Patrol officers responded at 2:39 a.m. June 1 to the Enmarket at 1690 Fair Rd for a reported armed robbery. The clerk told officers that a man with a firearm entered the store, took money from the register and fled, Akins said.

Less than two hours later, at 4:05 a.m., Akins said the same man entered the Enmark at 565 Northside Drive East and robbed the clerk at that location. No one was injured in either incident.

“In the days that followed, detectives released surveillance footage of a distinctive insignia on the robber’s jacket and networked with other agencies in Eastern Georgia on similar cases,” Akins said.

Based on a collaborative effort between various state and local agencies, Cordell Cobb was taken into custody by law enforcement at his Midville home in Burke County Friday, June 16.

Akins said Cobb, 22, is charged with a variety of offenses in several jurisdictions and “will at some point be returned to Bulloch County for processing” on armed robbery charges for the two incidents in Statesboro June 1.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.