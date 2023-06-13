Suspect in Statesboro aggravated assault incident arrested

Statesboro police have arrested a local man wanted in connection with a knifing incident that happened on Thursday.



The Statesboro Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating Wendell Johnson in a release from Capt. Jared Akins distributed Friday morning. Johnson was arrested Saturday.

According to the release Friday, Statesboro Police Department officers responded to an apartment in Mulberry Court Apartments on North Mulberry Street at 7:25 p.m. Thursday for a man who was cut across the neck.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid, and the 49-year-old victim was transported, alert and conscious, to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Akins said. He was treated and later released.

"Detectives processed the scene and identified the offender, Wendell Johnson," Akins said. "A search warrant was obtained for Johnson's residence (on Mulberry Street), where additional evidence of the crime was located."

Johnson, 63, had fled prior to the arrival of officers. He is charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or to submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering "TIPSSPD" plus your message.