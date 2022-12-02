Suspect sought in Thursday Park Place shooting

Statesboro Police are looking for a local man in connection with a Thursday shooting at Park Place Apartments.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers and detectives responded to Park Place Apartments on Lanier Drive about 1:45 p.m. Thursday after a man was reportedly shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man shot once in the torso.

The victim was flown by helicopter to Memorial Health in Savannah where he remains in stable condition, Akins said.

“Detectives investigating the case were able to identify 20-year-old Michael Kelly of Chandler Road as the shooter,” Akins said.

Kelly is currently wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this case or on Kelly’s location is requested to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.