Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a domestic dispute response by deputies turned deadly Saturday afternoon.

Two deputies from BCSO responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road around 3:15 p.m. to investigate a physical domestic call that was in progress. When the deputies arrived, they learned the offender had assaulted his elderly disabled father, who had visible injuries, the report said.

When deputies tried to arrest the offender, he resisted arrest and the deputies employed tasers in an attempt to subdue him. The offender then produced a handgun at which time at least one or more shots were fired at the deputies. The deputies returned fired, striking the offender multiple times. Both deputies were uninjured but the offender was killed in the exchange.

According to the release, names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on the scene Saturday evening and will be the lead agency conducting the investigation of the incident.

Check back at statesboroherald.com for more details as they are released.