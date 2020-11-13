Suspect in Dunlap Street murder turns himself in

Kaeshawn Malik Hodges, 19, of Denmark Street, Statesboro, walked into the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and turned himself in to face a murder charge and other charges related to the shooting death of Frank Davis Jr., 41.

After Davis was found dead at his Dunlap Street residence Monday evening, the Statesboro Police Department obtained warrants for Hodges’ arrest. SPD detectives then publicly enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and requested information from the public in locating him.

A Sheriff’s Office report gave the time of his booking as 8:59 a.m. Friday. In addition to one charge each of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, he was charged under a felony probation violation warrant.

SPD officers responded to a call about a shooting victim on Dunlap Street about 7 p.m. Monday. They found Davis, deceased from gunshot wounds, inside his home.

“We found evidence of drug sales inside the residence, and we believe that the motive for the shooting was a robbery,” Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said Tuesday.

Multiple shots were fired from a small-caliber handgun, he said.

Police also think that another person may have been involved. They were still seeking the identity of a second suspect Friday but believe Hodges was the shooter, Broadhead said. Anyone with additional information on this homicide was asked to contact the lead detective on the case, Detective James Winskey, at (912) 764-9911 or to leave an anonymous tip at tips@statesboroga.gov.

After Davis’ death and while police were looking for Hodges, someone attempted to start a fire at a residence owned by Hodges’ mother, Broadhead confirmed. A window was broken and a rolled-up magazine was lit and thrown through it, but it didn’t ignite the house and caused no serious damage, he said.

With heightened emotions in the community evident, police were trying to keep conflict surrounding the homicide under control.

“We are very concerned and are going to be very visible in that neighborhood,” Broadhead said Thursday.

Arrests in 7 of 8

Davis became Statesboro’s eighth homicide victim of 2020, and the city’s homicide toll this year has now doubled that of the deadliest year of the past decade, 2014, when there were four homicides in the city limits.

Guns have been used in all eight of this year’s killings.

Now, suspects have been arrested in all but one.

Broadhead said he is very proud of the Statesboro Police Department’s detectives and officers and the work they do on behalf of the victims and in an effort to make the community safer.

“We’ve made arrests in seven of the eight homicides this year, and that’s a credit to good coordination between patrol and detectives, and I sure appreciate their hard work,” he said.

The previous most recent homicide, the shooting death of Malcolm Jerome Steele, 37, at Morris Heights Apartments on Morris Street the night of Oct. 31, remains unsolved. Broadhead has characterized Steele’s death as an “assassination” being investigated as a suspected gang-related crime involving two gunmen.

Anyone with information on that case can also talk to a detective at (912) 764-9911 or leave an anonymous tip at tips@statesboroga.gov.