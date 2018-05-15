Suspect charged in walking trail auto break-ins

After months of investigation and surveillance, Statesboro police arrested a man suspected of a string of entering auto incidents near the S&S Greenway off Gentilly Drive.

Isaiah Mason, 26, who lives at a Gentilly Road address, was arrested Wednesday on “at least six entering auto charges,” said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins. Evidence found connected Mason to “multiple entering autos in the Gentilly Road corridor.”

For months now, “patrons of the S & S Greenway Trail have reported thefts from their parked vehicles at the trailhead on Gentilly Road, he said. “These thefts have involved personal property, bank cards, and currency. Some of the stolen bank cards have also been used illegally after the thefts.”

Wednesday, after conducting “in-person and remote surveillance of the trailhead, officers and detectives were able to identify a vehicle used to commit the entering autos,” Akins said. “A detective observed the vehicle in a nearby apartment complex and observed a suspect entering one of the apartments.”

Officers searched Mason’s apartment and vehicle, where they found evidence linking him to several entering auto cases.

Mason was transported to the Bulloch County Jail. Further investigation may result in more charges in addition to the original six, he said.

Anyone with information on these cases about Mason is asked to contact Detectives Purvis or Kreun at 912-764-9911.