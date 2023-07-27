Suspect arrested for multiple entering auto incidents on Northside Drive

A man formerly of Kentucky was arrested Thursday in connection with a number of recently reported entering autos in Statesboro.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, SPD officers responded to several reports in the past week for non-forced entering autos – unlocked vehicles – from parking lots at businesses on Northside Drive East.

“The (enterings) occurred late at night and the suspect was captured on security video,” Akins said. “Detectives assigned to the case exhausted the tips that were called in and proceeded on the assumption that the suspect might reside nearby.”

Akins said a ground search of wooded areas near Northside Drive East was conducted and a camp site was found. Using a photo of the suspect from security video, detectives confirmed his identity at the camp and took Jody Simpson, formerly of Kentucky, into custody.

Simpson, 52, was transported to the Bulloch County Jail charged with four counts of entering auto and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in jail pending further judicial action.

“The Statesboro Police Department urges all citizens to make locking their vehicles part of a daily routine, along with removing valuables, especially firearms,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked contact Det. Dustin Hardin at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.



