Sunday sees most new cases in Bulloch since Sept. 23

After finishing the month of October with only four new cases on Saturday, Bulloch County started November with its most single-day cases in more than a month.

Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch reported 22 new cases on Sunday – the most cases since 40 were recorded on Sept. 23. Nonetheless, the four cases on Saturday gave Bulloch a total of 215 cases for the month of October, its fewest in a month since May.

The county has now recorded 3,128 total COVID cases, which have resulted in 33 deaths and 145 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

In his report Sunday, Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 24 patients, with eight patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 128 people with probable COVID-19 and 138 with confirmed cases.

Georgia reported 2,476 news cases on Saturday and 1,281 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 361,982. Georgia reported 23 deaths Saturday and three on Sunday, raising the death toll to 7,981.

As of Sunday afternoon, 230,843 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 9,184,689 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded one new case since Friday. The schools system now has had a total of 119 COVID cases since Aug. 17.

Local colleges

Georgia Southern reported 14 new cases for the week of Oct. 19-25. Georgia Southern will report again on Monday.

East Georgia State College has not reported any new cases on any of its three campuses since Oct. 21. The college has had a total of 92 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported one new COVID case on its campuses the week of Oct. 19–25. The college has had a total of 37 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

OTC will report again on Monday

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.