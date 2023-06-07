Summer Nutrition Program sees high volumes

The Bulloch County Schools annual Summer Nutrition Program is off to a busy start, particularly at the weekly meal pick-up locations.

According to a release from the school district, by 10:30 a.m. Monday, the first day of the program, the three pick-up locations had exhausted the 6,100 meals (610 boxes) that had been prepared. Families who were unable to receive a meal box were directed to the district's three eat-in meal service locations at Mattie Lively, Julia P. Bryant and Sallie Zetterower elementary schools for daily meals, said Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school system.

"While the district typically prepares to serve between 5,000 to 7,000 meals during the summer, demand was higher than expected on June 5," Greene said in the release.

The remaining pick-up dates are June 12, June 19 and June 26 from 8–10 a.m., or until supplies are gone.





Meal schedule

➤ Weekly Meal Pick-Up Service: Every Monday in June, 8–10 a.m.

▲ Statesboro High School, 10 Coach Lee Hill Blvd., Statesboro

▲ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils Groveland Road, Statesboro

▲ Portal Middle High School, 27245 U.S. Highway 80 West, Portal

Drive to the front of a school site, and nutrition staff will give you a box of food for each child. Children do not have to be in the vehicle for a parent or guardian to pick up meals. The box will contain perishable and non-perishable food for five breakfasts and five lunches.

➤ Daily On-Site Breakfast & Lunch Meal Service: Monday-Friday, now through June 30; breakfast served 7:45 a.m.–8:30 a.m., lunch served 11:30 a.m.–noon

▲ Mattie Lively Elementary School, 204 Debbie Dr., Statesboro

▲ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 421 W. Main St., Statesboro

▲ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1200 Cawana Road, Statesboro

Children may come to these sites each weekday to eat a single breakfast, lunch or both on-site during designated times. Federal regulations do not permit any food to leave the site for this option.