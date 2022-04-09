Students need to register for Summer Learning Academies

Bulloch County Schools will again hold free Summer Learning Academies for children who have just completed Kindergarten through eighth-grade.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for Bulloch schools, the academies are designed to provide fun and engaging lessons and experiences that focus on English and math skills students will need to help them be successful in their next grade level.

The majority of the half-day programs for elementary and middle school students will meet June 1 through June 30, from 8 a.m. to noon. Two additional 21st Century Community Learning Centers programs will specifically serve three elementary schools June 6 to July 1 and May 31 to July 22. A complete list of the nine learning sites is available below.

Participants will be provided breakfast and lunch at all sites through the school district's summer feeding program. School bus transportation is also available for most of the learning sites, if needed.

Families are asked to register their interest for programs for the grade level that their child will complete this school year. Space is limited, so only register for a program that a child will be able to attend at least 80 percent of the class days.

Register your interest in your child attending by April 25 at www.bullochschools.org/summerlearning.

For high school students, the school district's Graduation Performance Academy is available again this summer. Counselors will work to individually refer students who could benefit from this program, or you may contact your high school guidance office for more information.

These summer opportunities were made possible last year and this year with federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The COVID-19 global pandemic created learning gaps and many home and community factors that continue to affect learning. Greene said the Bulloch school district began implementing a five-year plan last year to invest its federal stimulus funds in schools and to provide programs like the Learning Academies to best help children.

National school leaders estimate that it may take three years or more to help children recover the learning they lost during the pandemic.





Summer Learning Academy sites for 2022

➤ Brooklet Elementary School (serving Brooklet, Stilson and Nevils)

➤ Julia P Bryant Elementary School (serving Julia P. Bryant, Portal Elementary and Mattie Lively)

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School (serving Sallie Z, Langston Chapel Elementary and Mill Creek)

➤ William James Middle School (also serving Portal's grades 6 to 8)

➤ Langston Chapel Middle School

➤ Southeast Bulloch Middle School

➤ The English for Speakers of Other Languages Academy will be at Mattie Lively Elementary

➤ *21st CCLC PAWS camp at Langston Chapel Elementary (serving Langston students only) is June 6 to July 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

➤ *21st CCLC Boys & Girls morning and afternoon sessions (serving Mattie Lively and Mill Creek students only) is May 31 to July 22



