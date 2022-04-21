Stolen car, assault in Boro leads to arrest of Claxton man

A Claxton man faces charges ranging from aggravated assault to drug trafficking stemming from a March incident in Statesboro.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, a woman reported on March 21 that an acquaintance, Rickey Raheem Hendrix, had threatened her with a firearm and then taken her car from Mulberry Court in Statesboro. The vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima bearing Georgia tag P3154748, has not been recovered.

SPD detectives issued arrest warrants for Hendrix and turned the warrants over to the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to help find Hendrix.

On Wednesday, April 20, Marshals attempted to arrest Hendrix at a residence on Gordon Street in Statesboro.

“Although Hendrix was not there, detectives developed probable cause to issue a search warrant for the residence,” Akins said. “The subsequent search by detectives and SPD’s Impact Team uncovered a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount of fentanyl, and quantities of crack cocaine, marijuana, and pills.”

Two firearms also were seized.

A short time later, Hendrix, 32, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Metter and taken to the Bulloch County Jail. He is held on the following charges: aggravated assault, false imprisonment, theft by taking – motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of Schedule II drug and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“SPD would like to thank its partners with the U.S. Marshals for their hard work in locating Hendrix,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Nissan Altima or any other information on the case is requested to contact Det. Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Anyone with information on drug activity in Statesboro is asked contact the Impact Team at the same number and confidential email.