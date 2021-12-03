Stilson woman dies from being hit by car near home

A car-versus-pedestrian accident Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of Ashley Blitch, 32, near her home in the Stilson community, reportedly while she was out checking the mail and attempting to keep her dog safe.

Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, who was called to the location on Stilson-Leefield Road at 1:57 p.m. by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, said Blitch had died immediately from the impact.

“She had gone to check her mail and then her dog was coming towards her and she stepped back into the road to shush her dog back, and when she did that, a car hit her,” Futch said.

A sheriff’s deputy had been first to arrive after the 911 call center dispatched emergency personnel at 1:47 p.m. The Georgia State Patrol was also called to investigate the accident. The post secretary at GSP Post 45, Statesboro, said a trooper was still working on the report, which was not available Thursday. Futch said a trooper told him no charges were expected to be filed against the driver.

Ashley Nicole Shiver Blitch, described in obituary information as an enthusiastic homemaker and devoted mother, is survived by her husband, Jud Blitch, and two children, Ally Ann Blitch and Edward Brantley Blitch, all of Stilson.

Although born and raised in Savannah, Ashley Blitch graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 2008 and had since attended Brenau University for several years. She worked as a personal trainer before becoming a stay-at-home mother and housewife.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, and her full obituary appears on Page 5A in the Statesboro Herald Saturday.