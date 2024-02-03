Stepping lightly at Ballroom Dance lessons

Dance classes are held 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday and there is an after-lesson “party” following each session.​

Each week, instructor Michael McCrudy and his wife Regina work with participants on dances that include music “oldies,” as well as today’s latest hits.

Debbie and Danny Gleason let the music flow through them as they test their newly-learned steps during Ballroom Dance lessons at the Mical Whitaker Black Box Theater. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Under the tutelage of the McCrudys, the workshop features a new dance or style each month. Anyone is welcome to sign up at https://www.averittcenterforthearts.org/workshops

See the February-April schedule below:

Marissa Marshall gets twirled by husband Tommy during Ballroom Dance lessons. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

February

2/7, West Coast Swing

2/14, West Coast Swing

2/22, West Coast Swing

March

3/7, East Coast Swing

3/14, East Coast Swing

3/21, East Coast Swing

3/28, East Coast Swing

April

4/4, No class

4/11, Foxtrot

4/18, Foxtrot

4/25, American Tango

5/3, American Tango

5/3, April Party (after-class) $40 per couple

Keith and Jordan Collins enjoy their newfound dance skills during Ballroom Dance lessons. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

