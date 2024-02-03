By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Stepping lightly at Ballroom Dance lessons
Averitt Center offers classes held at Black Box Theater
Ballroom
Instructor Michael McCurdy, center, introduces students to the basic steps of West Coast Swing during a Ballroom Dance workshop at the Averitt Center for the Arts Mical Whitaker Black Box Theater. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Dance classes are held 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday and there is an after-lesson “party” following each session.​

Each week, instructor Michael McCrudy and his wife Regina work with participants on dances that include music “oldies,” as well as today’s latest hits.

Ballroom
Debbie and Danny Gleason let the music flow through them as they test their newly-learned steps during Ballroom Dance lessons at the Mical Whitaker Black Box Theater. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Under the tutelage of the McCrudys, the workshop features a new dance or style each month. Anyone is welcome to sign up at https://www.averittcenterforthearts.org/workshops

See the February-April schedule below:

Ballroom
Marissa Marshall gets twirled by husband Tommy during Ballroom Dance lessons. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
 

February

2/7, West Coast Swing

2/14, West Coast Swing

2/22, West Coast Swing

March

3/7, East Coast Swing

3/14, East Coast Swing

3/21, East Coast Swing

3/28, East Coast Swing

April

4/4, No class

4/11, Foxtrot

4/18, Foxtrot

4/25, American Tango

5/3, American Tango

5/3, April Party (after-class) $40 per couple

Ballroom
Keith and Jordan Collins enjoy their newfound dance skills during Ballroom Dance lessons. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Ballroom
Jeffery and Jessica Orvis, right, carefully watch the footwork of Ballroom Dance instructor Michael McCurdy and wife Regina during a workshop at the Averitt Center for the Arts Mical Whitaker Black Box Theater. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter