Stepping lightly at Ballroom Dance lessons

Dance classes are held 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday and there is an after-lesson “party” following each session.
Each week, instructor Michael McCrudy and his wife Regina work with participants on dances that include music “oldies,” as well as today’s latest hits.
Under the tutelage of the McCrudys, the workshop features a new dance or style each month. Anyone is welcome to sign up at https://www.averittcenterforthearts.org/workshops
See the February-April schedule below:
February
2/7, West Coast Swing
2/14, West Coast Swing
2/22, West Coast Swing
March
3/7, East Coast Swing
3/14, East Coast Swing
3/21, East Coast Swing
3/28, East Coast Swing
April
4/4, No class
4/11, Foxtrot
4/18, Foxtrot
4/25, American Tango
5/3, American Tango
5/3, April Party (after-class) $40 per couple