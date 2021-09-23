Stephanie Lastinger earns DAISY Award at hospital

Stephanie Lastinger, LPN, was awarded recently the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Stephanie first started at EGRMC in 2018, and now works as a nurse on the Medical/Surgical Unit.

“I am pleased to recognize Stephanie as a DAISY Award recipient,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “She is an extraordinary patient advocate, and represents the highest level of professionalism and compassion as a nurse every day.”

Here are a few excerpts from her nomination:

“I never thought I would have to experience this. I was so scared and was admitted to the hospital. I felt so helpless and defeated. Stephanie was my nurse, but not only my nurse – she was a friend when I needed one. Stephanie motivated me when I felt defeated. I’ve never met someone who I felt genuinely cared about my well-being. She not only came in to do her job, but to check on me from time to time to make sure I kept my spirits up. I truly feel that God sent Stephanie as an angel to watch over me when I needed it most.”

“I want to commend Stephanie on her excellent, skillful nursing care she provided me during my stay. She went above and beyond to care for me. She is a true example to her profession.”

“I personally would like to thank my nurse Stephanie for making me feel comfortable and safe. I had her as a nurse twice and each time she was very helpful, encouraging, loving, and she made me feel safe.”

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Stephanie is an exceptional nurse, and goes above and beyond for her patients every day. This is a well-deserved honor for her.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System.”

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the founding of the award to thanknurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and employees may nominate a deserving nurse by completing a nomination at www.east georgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nomina tions.

To learn more about the DAISY Foundation, visit daisyfoundation.org.



