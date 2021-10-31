Step right up... the midway is open!

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Fair last year, this year's event lit up more than just the fairway.

Jasmine Quitereo, left, and Kristin Warren, background, serve up cotton candy to help raise money for the Statesboro High marching band during the fair on Oct. 19. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff The community has been buzzing as the 59th annual 2021 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled into town and brought family-friendly fun back to the Boro. And it was all there...pancakes, parade, livestock and the rides...oh, the rides.

Naomi Kelly, 2, is all smiles after getting served up a batch of pancakes from mom Jacque. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff Hours this year were extended, with gates open from Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and remaining open until midnight. Moonlight Madness was a highlight of the week, held on Friday, and keeping the midway alive until 1 a.m.

In addition to rides and games, the fair also featured competitions like arts and crafts, canning and baking, and livestock. There was also live entertainment, and the week was kicked off with the much-anticipated parade, which made its way through downtown.