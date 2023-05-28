Restaurant inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in April and May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. T

he score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted.

To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





April 26

➤ Great Wall Restaurant, 620 Fair Road Suite A

▲ Score: 93

Observed thermometers not reading accurate temperatures in reach-in coolers. Replace thermometers. Keep wiping cloths in sanitizer between uses; corrected on-site. Observed scoops without handles stored in bulk storage foods. Scoops must be handled and stored with handle not in contact with food. Do not use single-use disposable items as scoops. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Ocean Galley Seafood, 15 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard

▲ Score: 92

Observed scoops stored in bucket of water in reach-in cooler with yesterday's date/times and confusing date range on sticker. If scoops are stored in the cooler, they must be washed/rinsed/sanitized at least once per day. If the scoops are stored at ambient temperature, they must be washed/rinsed/sanitized once every four hours; corrected on-site. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on the counter. In-use cloths shall be stored in sanitizing solution between use; corrected on-site. Observed serving utensils stored in bucket of stagnant water at cook station. Utensils may be stored in container of water if the water is maintained at a temperature of at least 135 degrees F (57°C) and the container is cleaned at least once per day; corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.





April 27

➤ China One, 400 Parker Avenue Suite 400, Brooklet

▲ Score: 95

Observed five-gallon buckets of sauces prepared and stored directly on floor. Food must be stored six inches above floor and protected from environmental sources of contamination by covering with a lid. Observed water accumulations in reach-in portion of prep-top cooler. Clean often enough to prevent accumulations and have cooler serviced if condensation is a problem. Clean exterior of coolers, handles, doors, rice cooker and bulk food storage bins (rice, starch, flour, etc.) Observed employees' phones stored on food prep surfaces. Employees' personal items are to be stored in designated place that prevents potential food contamination. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Holiday Inn Express-Statesboro, 425 South Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Marriot Springhill Suites, 105 Springhill Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed potentially-hazardous food items thawing improperly. Thaw in reach-in cooler. Observed reach-in cooler without internal thermometers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Uncle Shug's Bar-B-Q Place, 105 Highway 80 East, Brooklet

▲ Score: 93

Serve-safe certificate is expired and used in another location. Each physical location shall have their own certified food safety manager(CFSM). Must be in compliance within 30 days. Correct by 05/26. Clean fan guards in walk-in cooler. Correct by 05/04. An inspector Will be back to check fan grates and CFSM certificate. Inspector: Jump.

April 28

➤ Del Sur Tacos & Cantina, 514 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed potentially-hazardous food items without proper 7-day discard dates. Observed food scoops without handles. Observed cutting boards deeply grooved and stained. Observed food debris on shelves and dishwasher. Observed food, food debris and buildup on floors in kitchen. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Gus Mart, 250 Forest Diver P.O. Box 7992

▲ Score: 94

Observed uncovered food items in freezer. Observed buildup and spills on floors. Observed walls damaged in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Starbucks At Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup on floors. Inspector: Thomas.





May 2

➤ McAlister’s Deli Of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue Suite A

▲ Score: 91

Observed organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Recommend manual cleaning until residue-free, then rinse, sanitize and air-dry before use. Do not recommend soaking overnight in any solution. Correct by 05/03. Observed chicken thawing in sink using warm, still water. Time/temperature control for safety food shall be thawed under refrigeration that maintains the food temperature at 41 degrees F (5°C) or less or completely submerged under running water at a water temperature of 70 degrees F (21°C) or below with sufficient water velocity to agitate and float off loose particles in an overflow, and for a period of time that does not allow thawed portions of ready-to-eat food to rise above 41 degrees F. Observed inoperable cooling fan in walk-in cooler. Have cooler serviced immediately. Since the freezer unit is cooling both, you can keep food in there in the meantime as long as the temperature does not drop below 41 degrees F. Be sure to check the temperature hourly and move to another cooler if it drops below 41 degrees F. Health department will return to check cooler tomorrow. Correct by 05/03. Observed food debris in bottoms of reach-in coolers. Clean with frequency that prevents accumulation. Clean floors under and around equipment, corners, etc. Inspector: Jump.





May 3

➤ Heritage Inn & Rehabilitation, 307 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 99

Toilet room door must be closed at all times and the door must have an automatic closer. Observed employee items stored on food contact surface. Must be stored in designated area that prevents possible food contamination. Inspector: Jump.

➤ La Casita, 8091 Burkhalter Road

▲ Score: 92

Observed dishwasher with 0 ppm sanitizer. Do not use until sanitizer filled and operating at 50 ppm; correct by 05/05. Observed several foods with no labels or 7-day discard date-marking. Corrected on-site; dates added to undated prepared foods. Inspector: Jump.

➤ "The Corral" Concessions At Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, 44 Arena Boulevard

▲ Score: 93

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup; corrected on-site. Observed soda nozzles stored in solution. Wash/rinse/sanitize/air-dry. Do not store in any solution; corrected on-site. Observed ice scoop stored on top of ice machine. Must be stored in clean container or inside machine on hook. Clean exterior of equipment. Observed grease buildup on vent hood filters. Have hood professionally serviced twice per year. Inspector: Jump.





May 8

➤ Blue Mile Pizza, 408 South Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed food service employee wash hands at 3-compartment sink. Must wash hands only at hand-washing sink; corrected on-site. Observed hand-washing sink with no towels. Hand-washing sinks must be stocked with towels. Observed hand-washing sink with no soap. Hand-washing sinks must be stocked with soap; corrected on-site. Observed wet towel and liquid accumulations dripping from reach-in cooler. Clean often enough to prevent accumulations and if cooler needs service to prevent condensation, have it serviced. Discussed with person in charge the importance of having containers in all slots of the prep-top to prevent loss of cool air and excessive condensation. Observed excessive debris on floors. Clean walls/floors/ceilings. Inspector: Jump.





May 9

➤ Chili's, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 91

Observed reach-in cooler in bar not holding at or below 41 degrees F. Non-potentially-hazardous foods discarded. Do not use this cooler to hold potentially-hazardous foods until it is serviced and inspected by the health department; corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Morrison Health Care Food Service at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 87

Observed debris on the inside of the ice dispenser of the drink fountain in the dining area. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 05/19. Observed yogurt parfait cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed cooked chicken hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Person in charge reheated chicken to 165 degrees F before returning to hot-holding station. Time/temperature control for safety: food shall be maintained at 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or above or 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below; corrected on-site. Inspector: Smith.





May 11

➤ Baby CJ's Rib Shack & BBQ, 27320 Highway 80, Portal

▲ Score: 94

Observed multiple foods in reach-in cooler with no labels or 7-day discard date-marking. Observed single-use containers not stored six inches above floor. Observed storage room with bare wood shelves and unfinished walls. Wood must be painted or sealed to make it easily cleanable and walls shall be finished with smooth, easily cleanable surface. Inspector: Jump.





May 12

➤ Son's Doner Kebab, 17 College Plaza

▲ Score: 96

Observed boxes stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Observed paint chipping on floor in walk-in cooler. Observed rusting on shelves in back of house. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





May 15

➤ El Sombrero #4, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 77

Observed moldy cucumbers in front walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Food shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. Observed raw pork and cooked chicken wings, and raw scallops cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Time/temperature control for safety food shall be maintained at 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below. Observed food debris accumulated in walk-in coolers and on cooking equipment. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 05/18. Observed debris on floors and walls throughout the kitchen and storage area. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 05/18. Observed dead pests in kitchen area and storage area. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. Correct by 05/15. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Uncle Shug's Chicken Barn, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

▲ Score: 80

Observed organic matter in soda nozzles. Soda machine must be washed/rinsed/sanitized with frequency that prevents accumulation. Recommend manually cleaning with brush or towels and soap until appears clean, then rinse and sanitize before air drying. Do not soak overnight in anything. Correct by 05/16. Observed two potato slicers with heavy food residue buildup. These must be washed/rinsed/sanitized between use and at least once every four hours. Observed sauces held at room temperature. Staff advised to discard all out-of-temp foods. Observed cooler not holding at or below 41 degrees F. Do not use cooler until repaired and inspected by the health department. Observed potentially-hazardous foods without common name labels and 7-day discard date. Observed old Ranch container being re-used to hold some other sauce. Do not reuse single-use items. Observed box of single-use cups not stored six inches above floor. Clean cooler door handles. Clean floors and walls around cooking equipment. Observed several inoperable lights in back area with hand sink and 3-compartment sink. Light intensity shall be at least 20-foot candles at a distance of 30 inches (75 cm) above the floor in areas used for hand-washing, ware-washing and equipment and utensil storage, and in toilet rooms. Correct by 05/22. Clean vent hood filters. Inspector: Jump.

➤ The Saucy Shrimp, 12218 Highway 301 South

▲ Score: 82

Observed hand-washing sink with no soap. Hand-washing sinks must be stocked with soap and towels; corrected on-site. Observed dishwasher with no detectible level of sanitizer. Have machine serviced and do not use until sanitizing at 50 ppm and inspected by the health department. Until then, use the 3-compartment sink to wash/rinse/sanitize and air-dry. Correct by 05/16. Observed several items in cooler that had just been deep-cleaned not at or below 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; items moved to freezer to properly cool before holding. Observed butter in hold-holding unit that was not powered on with temperature of 79 degrees F. Corrected on-site; item was reheated to 165 degrees F.

Repair leak from ceiling in walk-in cooler. Repair floor in walk-in freezer. Bare wood must be painted/sealed and easily cleanable. Observed food residue and accumulations in several reach-in coolers.

Clean often enough to prevent accumulations.

Inspector: Jump



