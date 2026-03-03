Statesboro's sweetest race crosses finish line for 14th year

More than 600 runners and walkers signed up for the 14th annual Chocolate Run 5K, held Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Georgia Southern University RAC Pavilion, to help raise nearly $50,000 for Open Hearts Community Mission. Over the past 13 years, the Chocolate Run has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the mission. Now in its ninth year serving the community, the mission assists on any given day about 20 people, including children and families, of every race, religion and background.



