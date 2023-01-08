Statesboro's Gazzie White to perform Jan. 13 — Will be a 'night to remember'

By ANGYE MORRISON

Gazzie White is a Statesboro native who has forged her own path beyond the traditional boundaries of music. Her childhood pastime has now become a passion.

White began singing at 4 years old, when she sang at the celebration of her pastor’s anniversary at church.

“My mom told me I’ve been singing since that day,” she said.

White is known for her powerful voice and her passion for inspiring people. She loves singing Christian and gospel music especially, and says it brings her heart joy to worship.

White was honored to be a part of the show, “American Idol,” in 2018, where she was selected out of 250,000 singers to receive a golden ticket to Hollywood. She finished in the top 70.

“Song of Majesty,” White’s debut single, landed on the Billboard Digital Gospel Sales Charts in 2019.

White is currently a worship leader at Branch Church, alongside her husband, Deven White. The couple are the proud parents of a miracle baby, Zoi Amoura. After a battle with infertility, the couple was blessed with their child, and White continues to be an encouragement for women experiencing infertility and battling endometriosis.

Freedom — it comes with singing, says White.

“When I sing and perform, I don’t put limits on myself. I have fun and truly allow people to see Gazzie,” she said.

She also loves to perform with other people.

“I love the experience in lending a helping hand through the power of music. To see that I’ve helped encourage or uplift others through song is always a joy,” she said.

White says her husband and her mother have both really encouraged her on her musical journey, but she credits her mom with being the first to do so and really believe in her.

“Deven has believed in and pushed me since the day we met. I’m so glad to have him by my side,” she added.

She says she is inspired by Beyonce. “I love her. From singing to performing, Beyonce is amazing. She’s definitely an inspiration to me,” she said.

She’s also inspired by her relationship with God.

“He’s blessed me with such a beautiful gift and I’ve seen how it’s already helped so many thus far. I just pray that he continues to use me. I’m always ready and willing,” she said.

After having her daughter, White says she took some time off to heal and spend uninterrupted time with her family. She’s looking forward to getting back on the stage and reconnecting with the community.

“It’ll be a powerful performance. This will be the biggest performance I’ve had since I gave birth to my daughter, so it’s almost like a reintroduction. I hope it’s one that Statesboro will never forget. I’m still choosing songs. I have a few picked out already. I can’t wait for everyone to hear them at the show,” she said.

As for being a part of the ONE Series, White says she is humbled.

“I’ve attended previous ONE performances, and to be able to share the stage with some of Statesboro’s most elite performers is truly an experience I’ll never forget,” she said. “If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your ticket for the show. This will be a night to remember.”

Tickets for the ONE Series performance are $20, and are available online at www.averittcenterforthearts.org, or by calling 912-212-2787. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.



