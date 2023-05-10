Statesboro’s ‘Chap’ Ashmore joins ‘Hall of Heroes’

Last month, Georgia Military College celebrated Military Heritage Weekend, honoring GMC alumni military men and women. The event brought together members of the Georgia Military College family, community leaders and visitors from around the region.

One of the GMC alumni honored was Louis “Chap” Ashmore of Statesboro, who was inducted into the college’s “Hall of Heroes” for his service to the country. After retiring from the Army in 1980, Ashmore went on to found Chap Ashmore and Associates in 1993 in Bulloch County, which is a construction, development and consulting firm. Currently, he is working with Mill Creek Construction in the building of Tormenta Stadium in Statesboro.

At the Military Honors Ceremony, Ashmore was one of three new members inducted into the Hall of Heroes. The Hall of Heroes pays tribute to alumni of the GMC Corps of Cadets who have demonstrated extraordinary service to our nation while bringing honor to GMC.

It is considered the highest recognition for an alumnus of the Corps of Cadets. The following was included in the program for the Hall of Heroes induction.

1LT Louis “Chap” Ashmore

Louis N. “Chap” Ashmore attributes much of his life’s success to his service in the Vietnam War and later in the business world with the foundational lessons of leadership he learned at Georgia Military College. He attended GMC Junior College from 1963-1965, and after graduating with his associate degree, Ashmore obtained a Building Construction degree from the University of Florida.

Upon his graduation from the University of Florida, he entered the U.S. Army in 1968 as a second lieutenant in the Infantry. He graduated from the Infantry Officer’s Basic Course, Airborne School and Ranger School. He was then assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, where he completed Jumpmaster School. On Oct. 20, 1969, he was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Regiment, First Cavalry Division in Vietnam and was promoted to first lieutenant.

While serving in the Vietnam War, Ashmore was awarded numerous medals for his heroism and service. He earned the Silver Star for gallantry in action during a firefight where he took two rocket launchers and crawled under intense fire to eliminate an enemy location. Ashmore is shown in a photo taken while he was serving in the Vietnam War in 1969-70. He was wounded on Feb. 3, 1970. (Photo Courtesy Ashmore family)

Ashmore received the Bronze Star with “V” Device for heroism in ground combat against hostile forces. While under intense fire including RPG, mortar, and machine gun fire, Ashmore moved from position to position to direct his men so they would not be surrounded by the enemy’s superior forces.

Ashmore was wounded on Feb. 3, 1970 when he was hit in the leg and upper body. A medevac took him to Camp Zama, Japan for two months to stabilize his wounds. He left Japan in April 1970 and was taken to Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning, Ga., until mid-December 1970.

In total, he spent almost an entire year in the hospital recovering from his injuries. For the wounds he sustained in battle, Ashmore was awarded the Purple Heart.

Additionally, Ashmore was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

After serving in Vietnam, Ashmore joined the 160th Military Police Battalion in Tallahassee, Fla. He was promoted to captain and assumed the position of company commander. While in that leadership role, the company was awarded “Best Army Reserve Company” in Florida. CPT Ashmore retired from the U.S. Army in 1980.

He then went on to embark on a successful construction career and founded Chap Ashmore and Associates in 1993. As president, he leads the company in the construction, development and consulting of multi-family projects throughout the Southeastern United States. Ashmore has participated in the construction of more than 14,000 apartment units in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and the Carolinas. In addition, he has been active with Habitat for Humanity in several communities and with the American Legion.

Ashmore has been married to his wife Marie for 50 years. They have one daughter, Addie, and one grandchild, Jessie Lanier.